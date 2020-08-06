Dharmapuri MP reaches out to domestic help, with funds to pay rent, set up shop

Coimbatore

06 August 2020 16:37 IST

The 51-year-old single mother in Coimbatore said that she had been unable to find a job during the lockdown

Dharmapuri MP S. Senthilkumar provided cash assistance of ₹42,000 to K. Vatsala, a domestic help in Coimbatore, who lost her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hindu reported on her plight. She had said that she was not able to pay the rent for her house for the past five months as she could not find another job as a domestic help during the lockdown.

Ms. Vatsala, 51, is a single mother who lives with her 12-year-old daughter at Muniappan Koil Street on Lawley Road in the city.

On Wednesday, Mr. Senthilkumar tweeted that he had deposited ₹12,000 in Ms. Vatsala’s bank account for the house rent and an additional ₹30,000 to meet the expenses in setting up a shop.

Ms. Vatsala said that she will be setting up an eatery on Lawley Road from Monday using the cash assistance provided by Mr. Senthilkumar. “I will be renting a push cart and I am yet to purchase the utensils,” she said.

Ms. Vatsala said that she had also submitted a petition at the District Collectorate on Monday seeking assistance.