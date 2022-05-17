Dharmapuri MP flags discrepancies in NEET centre allocation to Union Minister

Dharmapuri MP S. Senthilkumar (DMK) has written to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya over the “discrepancies in the allocation of examination centres” for NEET candidates and called for rectification.

Tamil Nadu students were allotted centres in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, he pointed out in his letter.

According to the MP, some students from Dharmapuri and Mettur were allocated centres in Telangana, about 900 km from their native towns. A student from Namakkal was allocated Tadapaleegudum in Andhra Pradesh, and another student in Adilabad in Telangana, 1,000 km away.

The MP said while the students were already grappling with the preparations, the unreasonably long distance centres would add to the burden of planning logistics of travel, and lodging.

According to the letter, there was already a pending issue of NEET PG 2022 exams clashing with NEET counselling dates that need to be resolved. The issue was brought to the notice of the Health Minister, where a 6-8 week gap was sought between the exams and counselling dates.

In the application, as the students were asked to select a neighbouring state if a centre was unavailable in the home state, they had opted for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Though 31 districts in Tamil Nadu had been listed for NEET centres, it was ‘unfair’ to subject students to such rigorous travel schedules ahead of the exams, Mr. Senthilkumar stated.