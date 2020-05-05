Dharmapuri man who returned from Koyambedu tests positive

A Koyambedu returnee tested positive for COVID-19 here on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old man had self-reported for testing on returning from Koyambedu market on May 3.

The results arrived on Monday, Deputy Director of Health Gemini told The Hindu. This makes him the second COVID 19 positive case reported in Dharmapuri.

The man, a labourer from Alli Nagar in Kadamadai in Palacodde returned from Koyambedu that had turned out to be a single largest cluster spreading infections lately in the State. The labourer, on arrival reported to Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital for testing. His swab was collected and the man had returned home to collect his clothes before he reported to the government isolation facility at the government engineering college at Chettikarai, Dr.Gemini said.

Swab samples of five other members of the man were also collected on Tuesday. The man has been sent to the Salem Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Earlier, a truck driver reported positive upon his arrival from Maharashtra and some southern districts of Tamil Nadu supplying essential commodities.