Dharmapuri man ends life, relatives stage road roko

December 24, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Dharmapuri

A 30-year-old man, who allegedly threatened a girl by brandishing a knife, ended his life on Saturday and his relatives staged a road roko before the Dharmapuri Government Hospital.

According to the police, V. Sathriyan of Chinna Thoppu near Old Dharmapuri had promised to marry a 17-year-old girl of the same locality and kidnapped her in May this year. The police registered a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was arrested and remanded in prison. He came out on bail recently. On December 19, Sathriyan quarreled with the girl while she was on her way to college. He brandished a knife and threatened her to marry him. He fled the scene after she raised alarm.

Later, she lodged a complaint with the Dharmapuri police. On Saturday morning, Sathriyan was found dead near his house. The police recovered the body and sent it to Dharmapuri Government Hospital for postmortem.

In the afternoon, the relatives of the deceased staged a road roko for an hour in front of the hospital demanding action against the girl and her family members. After the police assured them that they would look into their demand, the relatives withdrew their protest. A case has been registered.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)