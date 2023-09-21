HamberMenu
Dharmapuri I Stench from overhead tank in Pennagaram school sparks rumours; water samples sent for analysis

September 21, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Water samples from the overhead tank of the toilet of a panchayat union middle school in Pennagaram here were sent for analysis after stench from the tank sparked rumours of human excreta in the water.

Though the rumours were dismissed by the authorities, water samples were sent to Chennai for analysis.

On Thursday morning, Ganesan, a teacher, had climbed onto the roof of the toilet to inspect the water level in the tank at Panaikulam panchayat union middle school, when he sensed stench emanating from the tank that was without a lid. Following this, school headmaster alerted Village Administrative Officer N. Kalpana.

Ms. Kalpana told The Hindu the school had three water tanks - one exclusively for cooking food, one supplying to the Reverse Osmosis equipment for drinking and the third one for the toilet.

“The water is supplied by the panchayat from the Hogenakkal water project. As the tank in question was found open without the lid and there was stench in the water, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, and the District Education Officer, Block Education Officer were informed as a precautionary measure.”

When contacted, Collector K. Shanthi said the tank was cleaned once in two months and incidentally, it was cleaned on Wednesday and the workers apparently had forgotten to close the lid. As the teacher sensed a foul smell and the water was turbid, the head master alerted the school monitoring committee that was there at that time.

