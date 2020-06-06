Dharmapuri GH equipped with 60 ventilators, says Dean

DHARMAPURI

06 June 2020 22:44 IST

Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital was equipped with 60 ventilators, with the capacity to treat as many serious cases of COVID-19 patients, said Dean of the hospital Poovathi on Saturday.

Giving an update on the COVID-19 preparedness, Dr. Poovathi said a total of 15,170 COVID tests were conducted at the testing lab since April.

The lab, since it was set up on April 11, has tested 15,170 samples received from Dharmapuri, Krishangiri, Tirupathur, and Thiruvannamalai. This included 8,870 samples from Dharmapuri, 513 from Krishnagiri, and 266 samples from Thiruvannamalai. Of the 15,170 tests carried out, only 36 had tested positive.

Later speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Poovathi said the number of ventilators were being added every week. “Every week, across the State, two or three ventilators are being added to the hospitals. So far, there has not been a need to use them on COVID patients here, who have been largely asymptomatic.”

The lab had the capacity to test between 300 to 500 samples on any given day, and was open 24 hours a day, the dean said.

The medical staff in-charge of the COVID ward, following the guidelines laid down by the government, have been provided accommodation in a lodge here. There is adequate medical equipment, safety gear for the staff, the dean said.

As of Saturday, of the 10 COVID positive persons under treatment at the government medical college hospital, eight persons were discharged and only two are undergoing treatment.