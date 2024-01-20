ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmapuri garners ₹699 crore of investments through GIM, district Collector

January 20, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The recently concluded Global Investors Meet 2024 in Chennai has engendered investments to the tune of ₹699.17 crore for Dharmapuri, higher than the targeted investment of ₹546 crore earmarked in the run-up to the event, according to the administration. 

The investments garnered for the district envisions employment for 2,567 job seekers in the district.

The two-day meet concluded on January 7 and 8 witnessed the State attracting ₹6,664,180 crore as investments, which include ₹3,79,809 crore towards industry; ₹1,35,157 crore towards service sector; ₹62,939 crore towards urban housing; ₹22,130 crore towards information technology; ₹63,573 crore towards MSMEs. The investments entail direct employment of 14,54,712 people; and an indirect employment of 12,35,945 people. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Here in Dharmapuri, the investments secured has entailed MOUs with 47 firms lending to cumulative investments of ₹699.17 crore, according to Collector K.Shanthi.

Areas of interest were identified and MOUs were inked in food processing, engineering, construction and allied industries, plastics among others. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US