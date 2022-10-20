Dharmapuri Forest Dept sets up toll-free number for alerts on illegal activities

Members of the public can call to alert the department about poaching, logging, encroachments or even about animals that need to be rescued

The Hindu Bureau DHARMAPURI
October 20, 2022 11:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dharmapuri forest department has launched a toll-free number to sound alerts on any illegal activities in forest properties here.

The toll-free number, 1800 4254 586 will be a 24-hour number for the public to be able to alert officials of illegal activities such as poaching, logging, encroachments and possession of illegal rifles among others. The public may also alert the forest department in the event of a fire in the forest, negative interactions between humans and animals or for the rescue of animals that fall into water bodies. 

Any alert on illegal activities or possession of illegal weapons may be kept confidential, and the identity of the person will not be revealed, the Forest Department stated.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the public are urged to use the control room number and participate in the protection of forests and wildlife.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
forests
wildlife

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app