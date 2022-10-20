Dharmapuri Forest Dept sets up toll-free number for alerts on illegal activities

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dharmapuri forest department has launched a toll-free number to sound alerts on any illegal activities in forest properties here.

The toll-free number, 1800 4254 586 will be a 24-hour number for the public to be able to alert officials of illegal activities such as poaching, logging, encroachments and possession of illegal rifles among others. The public may also alert the forest department in the event of a fire in the forest, negative interactions between humans and animals or for the rescue of animals that fall into water bodies.

Any alert on illegal activities or possession of illegal weapons may be kept confidential, and the identity of the person will not be revealed, the Forest Department stated.

Members of the public are urged to use the control room number and participate in the protection of forests and wildlife.