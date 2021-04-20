Dharmapuri division of TNSTC releases bus timings

Krishnagiri

20 April 2021 23:31 IST

In view of the night curfew announced by the State government to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Dharmapuri division, has announced a schedule of buses starting from Krishnagiri and Hosur to various destinations.

Buses departing from Krishnagiri bus stand will start to the following destinations at the corresponding time: for Dharmapuri at 21 hrs; for Hosur at 20.30 hrs; for Bengaluru at 20.30 hrs; for Chennai at 15 hrs; for Tirupathur at 21.00 hrs, for Salem at 19.15 hrs; for Palacodde at 21 hrs; for Tiruvannamalai at 19.15 hrs; for Harur at 20 hrs; for Vellore at 19.15 hrs.

Buses will depart from Hosur to the following destinations at the corresponding timings: for Dharmapuri at 19.30 hrs; for Krishnagiri at 20.45 hrs; for Salem at 18.30 hrs; for Bengaluru at 21 hrs; for Vellore at 18 hrs; for Tiruvannamalai at 18 hrs.

Buses shall depart from Tirupathur bus station to the following destinations at the corresponding timings: for Dharmapuri at 20.30 hrs; for Hosur at 19.45 hrs; for Bengaluru at 19.45 hrs.

Buses shall depart from Uthangarai bus station to the following destinations for Hosur at 19.30 hrs; for Tiruvannamalai at 20.30 hrs; for Salem at 19.30 hrs; for Tirupathur at 21 hrs.

According to Collector Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy, public are advised to take note of the schedule pasted in the bus stations, and ensure they follow the precautionary protocols of masks and physical distancing.