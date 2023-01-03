Dharmapuri district was kept deliberately backward by Dravidian parties, says BJP’s K. Annamalai

January 03, 2023 12:19 pm | Updated 12:19 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Dharmapuri district was deliberately kept backward by political leaders basking in caste politics, but the BJP will change that under-development and convert the district into an industrial headquarters, said K. Annamalai, Tamil Nadu president of the BJP, on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting in Dharmapuri, Mr. Annamalai said the district was constantly dubbed as “backward” portraying its people as backward. “The truth is, you [Dravidian parties] did not do your job for the last 50 years. The presence of the youth of Dharmapuri in the BJP testify to both their disappointment and expectations,” Mr. Annamalai said.

Out-migration in search of employment have forced the youth of the district out of their ancestral lands. “Delhi’s R.K. Puram has over 25,000 people settled from Dharmapuri. This has to change. Youth being pushed out of their ancestral lands and its memories in need of jobs will be stopped once the people send an MP from the district to the Parliament in 2024,” Mr. Annamalai said.

While the much-promised SIPCOT (State Industries Promotion Corporation of T.N.) remains a pipe dream in Dharmapuri, the government is busy setting up industries in the midst of farmlands in Coimbatore despite protests. Instead of setting up industries here, the DMK government is trying to set up industries destroying lush farms, said the BJP leader.

He also cited the CAG report on the Hogenakkal Drinking Water supply and Fluorosis Mitigation projects that flagged the lapses in the supply of quality drinking water due to “faulty design’. “Every time we ask the Chief Minister what he has accomplished for the district, he mentions the Hogenakkal project. But that project itself is a failure by design according to the CAG report tabled in 2021,” Mr.Annamalai said. The Fluorosis content in the water exceeded 1.5 ml per litre defeating the objective of the scheme, he said.

Mr. Annamalai urged the youth of the district to shun caste politics and send a BJP candidate to the Parliament in 2024 to change the fate of the district.