Dharmapuri district reports first positive case

A 35-year-old lorry driver tested positive for COVID-19 in Dharmapuri on Thursday. This is the first case reported in the district.

The lorry driver is from a village near Morappur and containment measures are being undertaken in that area. The patient is undergoing treatment at Government Mohankumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here. He was transporting goods during the lockdown period too. His travel history is being studied by the officials.

In Salem, five persons including three women, tested positive for the disease on Thursday. The patients are from Thadagapatti, Kitchipalayam, Mettur and Karumandurai here. They are undergoing treatment at Government Mohankumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

In Namakkal, four new cases were reported on Thursday of which three are contacts. One of them is a Tamil Nadu Special Police personnel who was deployed for duty in Salem. Police officials have quarantined the entire battalion strength in Salem, and they are undergoing tests.

New case in Tiruppur

Tiruppur district reported a positive on Thursday, bringing the total cases in the district to 110.

Health Department sources said the patient was a 48-year-old man from Udumalpet who attended the Delhi conference.

He is undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital in Coimbatore.