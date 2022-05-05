Dharmapuri district administration all set for conduct of Class X exams

May 05, 2022 18:43 IST

The School Education Department is all set to conduct the Class X examinations here on Friday. A total of 23,788 students, including 11,895 boys and 11,033 girls, and 860 private candidates will appear for the exams.

Students of 332 schools that include 218 government schools, six aided schools, one Adi Dravidar welfare school, five residential schools, one social welfare school, 16 self-aided schools, and 85 matriculation schools will appear for the exams.

According to the administration, 1623 exam hall invigilators, 99 chief invigilators, 99 department personnel, 102 flying squad members, 155 scribes, and 20 question paper controllers will be among the 2,127 personnel deployed for the conduct of the exams. The exams will continue till May 30.

According to the administration, all centres are vetted for basic amenities for the smooth conduct of the exams.