Dharmapuri dist. administration bans New Year celebrations

The district administration has banned any kind of celebrations, revelry up to New Year day on January 1,2021, in view of the COVID containment measures. In its wake, the administration has directed restaurants, clubs, party halls, and all other recreational spaces to adhere to the guidelines and ensure their premises are not let out for any form of midnight revelry.
As a result, there shall be no celebrations on the streets or in private properties ringing in the New Year at midnight of December 31, or on January 1, 2021. Further, in view of the containment measures, the Collector has advised conduct of weddings in venues and wedding halls with only 50 % of the total strength of the venue. Revenue authorities, police, local bodies, public health officials are directed to ensure no violations are allowed to take place. Any violations will attract provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005.
Earlier, Collector S.P. Karthika reviewed COVID 19 containment measures in view of the Health Ministry revealing cases of new strain from UK.
The Collector has asked for intensifying monitoring of COVID safety protocols including wearing of masks, and physical distancing. Tourists spots like Hoggenakkal, public places including bus stands, railway stations, temples will be closely monitored, according to the district administration.
Public may contact the administration’s toll free number 1077.
