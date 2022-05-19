Dharmapuri Congress president resigns protesting Perarivalan’s release

The Dharmapuri District Congress Committee president K. Chitrarasu on Thursday sent in his resignation to Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K.S. Alagiri, in protest against the Supreme Court judgment releasing Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan.

According to the resignation letter shared, Mr. Chitrarasu had claimed that he was resigning over his inability to reconcile with the continued alliance of his party with those, “who celebrate” the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict, in a veiled reference to the DMK.