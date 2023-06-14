Dharmapuri Collector warns Tasmac staff of dismissal if norms are violated

June 14, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

Tasmac staff engaging in actions that show the “government in poor light” shall be dismissed from service, Collector K. Shanthi has warned.

The warning came on the heels of imposition of fines on Tasmac staff for various violations in the district.

The District Collector conducted a review meeting on Tasmac operations as there were complaints surfacing from across the State of pricing above the MRP and violations such as outlets opening up for business before noon and staying open through the night.

Fines to the tune of ₹1.12 lakh were imposed on 13 employees for sale of liquor over and above the MRP at the outlets in the district. A salesperson was also suspended for engaging outsiders in the sale of liquor. Departmental action has been initiated against the staff in the aforementioned cases.

Addressing the meeting, the Collector underlined that the outlets were being brought under scrutiny upon the instructions of the Chief Minister through weekly review meetings. All outlets are mandated to display a price board of liquor in a prominent location, and no sale of liquor shall be over and above the display price. Similarly, outlets shall shut shop at 10 p.m.

The crackdown on violations under way in the district, included filing of FIRs against petty shops near outlets that allowed for consumption of liquor out in the open by sale of snacks and water bottles.

The Collector ordered a joint patrol by teams comprising of district manager, Tasmac; prohibition and excise, deputy superintendents of police of Palacode, Harur, Pennagaram and Dharmapuri to crackdown on lane sales of liquor, sale of liquor in petty shops, and dhabas.

Further, staff have been warned of dismissal from service if any future violations are found. Public are also urged to alert the administration of any violations by the staff or tip-offs on spurious liquor on 63690 28922.

