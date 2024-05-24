ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmapuri Collector warns of action against those committing child marriages; informants identities will be protected

Published - May 24, 2024 10:10 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Shanthi has warned of criminal action against those organising, participating in the conduct of child marriages here.

The Child Marriage Prevention Act, 2006 criminalises marriages of girl children below 18 years.

Parents, relatives organising such marriages, organisations, community heads solemnising such marriages, friends and relatives participating in such marriages are committing offence under the Act. The Act provides for punishment of two years imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh.

The Collector has warned of invoking the Act against those committing child marriages.

Ms. Shanthi has also called upon the public to alert the administration on 1098, 1077 or 181 toll free numbers.

The identity of persons informing the authorities shall be protected, the Collector said.

