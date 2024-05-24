GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Dharmapuri Collector warns of action against those committing child marriages; informants identities will be protected

Published - May 24, 2024 10:10 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector Shanthi has warned of criminal action against those organising, participating in the conduct of child marriages here.

The Child Marriage Prevention Act, 2006 criminalises marriages of girl children below 18 years.

Parents, relatives organising such marriages, organisations, community heads solemnising such marriages, friends and relatives participating in such marriages are committing offence under the Act. The Act provides for punishment of two years imprisonment and a fine of ₹1 lakh.

The Collector has warned of invoking the Act against those committing child marriages.

Ms. Shanthi has also called upon the public to alert the administration on 1098, 1077 or 181 toll free numbers.

The identity of persons informing the authorities shall be protected, the Collector said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.