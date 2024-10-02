ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmapuri Collector warns against forced closure of shops ahead of PMK protest

Published - October 02, 2024 06:51 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Dharmapuri Collector K. Shanthi issued a stern warning against any forced shutdown of commercial activities on October 4th, ahead of the PMK’s half-day protest demanding the implementation of the Cauvery Surplus Water Scheme.

Without naming the PMK directly, the district administration cautioned that threatening or inducing fear among the public to force the closure of shops is a criminal offence. The warning comes after PMK president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss announced the half-day shutdown to push for the scheme’s implementation.

Collector Shanthi reassured business owners that they should continue to operate without fear, stating that no political outfit has the right to force a shutdown. She promised adequate police protection for markets, bus stands, and other commercial areas. Businesses choosing not to participate in the protest will be given necessary protection.

The public is encouraged to report any threats to the police or administration, and to file complaints against anyone violating the law.

