Dharmapuri Collector visits those injured in bus collision at hospital

Published - July 16, 2024 06:59 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K. Shanthi on Tuesday visited the Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital to check on the injured in an accident involving two buses late on Monday.

Earlier, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced relief of ₹1 lakh to those with severe injuries and ₹50,000 for those with minor injuries.

About 21 passengers suffered injuries in varying degrees in the accident, which was initially seen as a minor one. The injured were taken to Palacode Taluk Hospital. However, some of the injured were shifted to the Dharmapuri hospital upon assessment of their injuries.

Dharmapuri MP A. Mani visited the hospital and interacted with the patients.

