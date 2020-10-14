Dharmapuri Collector urges people to be cautious

Marking the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, Collector S. Malarvizhi urged the public to exercise caution during the northeast monsoon here. According to the Collector, the monsoon is expected to stretch out till December.

Administering the oath on disaster risk reduction, the Collector said the current pandemic was by itself a period of disaster and that it was incumbent on the people to observe the same during the monsoon. Calling upon the public to ensure that they exercised personal restraint ahead of the festival season and prevent crowding in public places and during shopping for the festivals.

According to the administration, irrespective of the lockdowns or their relaxations, public will have to act responsibly. People are strictly urged to wear mask and are advised to enforce and follow physical distancing norms irrespective of relaxations. In the wake of the onset of the rain, children should be restrained from venturing into water bodies. Earlier, a drill was organised by the District Fire and Rescue Services on disaster rescue and relief in times of heavy rain, fire and accident rescue and first aid among others.

The public are also urged to contact the district administration’s toll free number 1077, and the emergency number 101. Earlier, a handbook on disaster risk reduction on behalf of the district disaster management agency was released on the occasion.