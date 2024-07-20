Dharmapuri Collector reviews nutritional status of children in district

Over 12 cases of child marriages have been booked in the last three months and the monitoring against child marriages was to be made more stringent, said District Collector K. Shanthi while chairing a review meeting on the nutritional status of children.

The meeting with the Departments of Social Welfare, Differently-Abled Welfare, and field workers was conducted to evaluate the outcomes of various programmes that aimed to improve the nutritional status of children. The Collector briefed the field workers on how to assess the nutritional status of children, including identifying if they are stunted, wasted, overweight, or underweight. The meeting also covered monitoring underage marriages and pregnancies, addressing school dropouts among children with disabilities, and implementing interventions to reintegrate children into schools.

According to the administration, Dharmapuri’s rank was improving as far as the weight parameters of children were concerned. However, on the parameter of stunted growth, the district needed to make improvements, the field workers were told.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.