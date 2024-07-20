ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmapuri Collector reviews nutritional status of children in district

Published - July 20, 2024 10:18 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 12 cases of child marriages have been booked in the last three months and the monitoring against child marriages was to be made more stringent, said District Collector K. Shanthi while chairing a review meeting on the nutritional status of children.

The meeting with the Departments of Social Welfare, Differently-Abled Welfare, and field workers was conducted to evaluate the outcomes of various programmes that aimed to improve the nutritional status of children. The Collector briefed the field workers on how to assess the nutritional status of children, including identifying if they are stunted, wasted, overweight, or underweight. The meeting also covered monitoring underage marriages and pregnancies, addressing school dropouts among children with disabilities, and implementing interventions to reintegrate children into schools.

According to the administration, Dharmapuri’s rank was improving as far as the weight parameters of children were concerned. However, on the parameter of stunted growth, the district needed to make improvements, the field workers were told.

