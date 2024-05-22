GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dharmapuri Collector orders govt. departments, private firms to constitute ICC to curb sexual harassment

Published - May 22, 2024 07:41 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K. Shanthi has warned of action against workplaces—both government departments and private organisations—that have not yet constituted an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to address complaints of sexual harassment of women, as mandated under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The ICC should comprise four members, with no less than 50% being women, and should include a complaints box at the workplace.

Organisations, firms, and departments that fail to constitute an ICC will be fined ₹50,000, Ms. Shanthi warned. Further, all departments, organisations, and private bodies must submit a compliance report to the Department of Social Welfare with the details of ICC members by May 30.

In addition, organisations must submit an action taken report on complaints of sexual harassment every alternate month in the form of a Google Sheet and forward it to dswodpi2@gmail.com, with the original sent to the Social Welfare Department, Collectorate, Dharmapuri – 636 705. For information on the ICC, contact the DSWO at 04342-233088 or 7871414935.

