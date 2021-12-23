Dharmapuri Collector lays stress on quick disposal of cases before Juvenile Justice Board

DHARMAPURI

23 December 2021 18:52 IST

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) met here under District Collector S. Dhivyadarshini on Thursday to review the functioning of the multi-tiered child protection committees.

Ms. Dhivyadarshini, who is also the chairperson of the DCPU, said the village level child protection committees were mandated to meet once in three months to review the various checks in place vis-à-vis child marriages, prevention of child marriages through timely intervention and information transmission in addition to creating awareness on the ills of child marriages.

Besides, the committees should also act against sexual violence on children and encourage reporting of such crimes, the Collector said.

She also underlined the need for quick disposal of cases before the Juvenile Justice Board. The District Child Welfare Committee was also asked to conduct periodic home visits to ascertain the well-being of children, who were sent out on adoption.

The meeting took stock of the protection and rehabilitation measures available for children in need of care and protection. M. Sivagandhi, District Child Protection Officer, was present.