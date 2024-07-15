GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dharmapuri Collector issues coracle ban in Hogenakkal

Updated - July 15, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 08:32 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The Dharmapuri district administration has issued a ban on coracle operations in Hogenakkal as the inflow in Cauvery flowing into Hogenakkal increased on Monday evening.

The order was issued by District Collector K. Shanthi as the water level rose to 10,000 cusecs. In anticipation of further increase with the rainfall, the district administration has also issued an advisory cautioning the public against venturing into the river or crossing the river along with livestock.

The ban on coracle operations will come into effect from Tuesday morning and will remain in place until further notice, the administration said.

