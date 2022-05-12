Dharmapuri Collector inspects upgraded PHC

May 12, 2022 20:29 IST

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini carried out a surprise inspection at the Thoppur upgraded primary health centre on Wednesday.

Ms. Dhivyadarshini interacted with the outpatients and inpatients and sought information on the treatment being given to them and the care provided.

Further, she also interacted with pregnant women and gleaned information on the nature of care provided. Later, the Collector Dhivyadarshini inspected the scan centres, inpatients ward and outpatients ward, and other testing centers.

