Dharmapuri Collector inspects upgraded PHC
Collector S. Dhivyadarshini carried out a surprise inspection at the Thoppur upgraded primary health centre on Wednesday.
Ms. Dhivyadarshini interacted with the outpatients and inpatients and sought information on the treatment being given to them and the care provided.
Further, she also interacted with pregnant women and gleaned information on the nature of care provided. Later, the Collector Dhivyadarshini inspected the scan centres, inpatients ward and outpatients ward, and other testing centers.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.