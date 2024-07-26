Dharmapuri Collector inspects Thoppur Ghat improvement project sites

District Collector K. Shanthi inspected the Thoppur Ghat road near Palayam toll plaza, and held consultations with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on improving the alignment and affiliated infrastructure along the Salem-Dharmapuri National Highway (NH44) at Nallampalli block on Friday.

MS. Shanthi discussed various features of the ghat improvement project that is being implemented by the NHAI. The project envisions elevated pass, a small tunnel among other features. The Collector interacted with the officials on the road safety measures and inspected the starting point of the elevated pass at Kattamedu Anjaneyar temple, the accident prone zone of the twin bridge, and the concluding point of the elevated pass. The multiple accidents had pushed forth the necessity for the ghat section’s improvement.

Later, she held consultations with the NHAI Chennai zonal official Virender Sambyal at the Collectorate on the status of the Thoppur Ghat improvement project and its key features.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.