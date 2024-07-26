GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Technology
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dharmapuri Collector inspects Thoppur Ghat improvement project sites

Published - July 26, 2024 08:44 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector K. Shanthi held consultations with NHAI on the Thoppur ghat improvement project in Dharmapuri on July 26, 2024.

District Collector K. Shanthi held consultations with NHAI on the Thoppur ghat improvement project in Dharmapuri on July 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector K. Shanthi inspected the Thoppur Ghat road near Palayam toll plaza, and held consultations with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on improving the alignment and affiliated infrastructure along the Salem-Dharmapuri National Highway (NH44) at Nallampalli block on Friday.

MS. Shanthi discussed various features of the ghat improvement project that is being implemented by the NHAI. The project envisions elevated pass, a small tunnel among other features. The Collector interacted with the officials on the road safety measures and inspected the starting point of the elevated pass at Kattamedu Anjaneyar temple, the accident prone zone of the twin bridge, and the concluding point of the elevated pass. The multiple accidents had pushed forth the necessity for the ghat section’s improvement.

Later, she held consultations with the NHAI Chennai zonal official Virender Sambyal at the Collectorate on the status of the Thoppur Ghat improvement project and its key features.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.