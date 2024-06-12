GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dharmapuri Collector inspects progress on crucial infrastructure projects

Published - June 12, 2024 07:41 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Shanthi inspecting repair work on houses in Harur under the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme on Thursday, 12 June 2024.

Collector K. Shanthi inspecting repair work on houses in Harur under the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam scheme on Thursday, 12 June 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector K. Shanthi inspected various development works underway in the Harur block and called for expediting the projects and opening up facilities for public use at the earliest.

The Collector reviewed the Community Sanitation Campus (CSC) under construction at an estimated cost of ₹3.50 lakh in Agraharam panchayat and the classrooms being built under RBIOCGS in Andipatty Pudur, Gauthamapatty panchayat. She also checked on the houses of two beneficiaries of the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam and the rural housing repair and rehabilitation programme.

In Harur town panchayat, Ms. Shanthi visited the new bus stand and library building projects, instructing officials to finish by the end of July. She chaired a review meeting with block development officers of Harur and Paapireddipatty unions to assess the progress of the survey being carried out to shortlist beneficiaries under the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam and the rural housing repair and rehabilitation programme.

The Collector also inspected the regulated market compound, including the warehouse, office building, and cold storage, and sought feedback from farmers on these facilities. She met with farmers and officials to discuss the utility of the Pan-India Electronic portal for the sale of commodities, and instructed officials to create more awareness and expand the use of the portal among paddy farmers.

