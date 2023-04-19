ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmapuri Collector inspects Nallampalli taluk office

April 19, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

P.V. Srividya

District Collector K. Shanthi at the Nallampalli taluk office in Dharmapuri. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector K. Shanthi on Wednesday inspected the Nallampalli taluk office in Dharmapuri to review the status of petitions pending in various sections.

Ms. Shanthi inspected the files in different sections and sought the status of petitions seeking land survey, transfer of titles in pattas and old age pension that have been pending for long.

The staff were instructed to expedite the processing of pending petitions without unreasonable delay.

Later, Ms. Shanthi inspected the e-seva centre functioning at the taluk office of Nallampalli. 

