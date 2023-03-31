ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmapuri Collector inspects infrastructure works in local body jurisdictions

March 31, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi inspected various infrastructure works under way in various local body jurisdictions here on Friday.

Earlier, the Collector Shanthi inspected works undertaken under MGNREGS to build farm ponds in Kondisettipatti village. The Collector instructed the officials to ensure the incoming and outgoing water channels are properly built. The farm ponds are being constructed at a cost of ₹5.58 lakh.

Later, works undertaken on the girls toilet at a cost of ₹5.90 lakh at Morasupatty panchayat union middle school in Mukkulam panchayat was inspected

Similarly, MGNREGS works undertaken for a private party’s open well was also inspected by the Collector.

Later, Ms. Shanthi interacted with the beneficiaries of fallow land rehabilitation scheme under the Department of Agriculture Engineering. Later, works undertaken under the Chief Minister’s Village Roads Upgradation Scheme in Annamalaihalli panchayat were also inspected. Here the road upgradation works are being carried out at a cost of ₹114 lakh.

