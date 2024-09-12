ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmapuri Collector inspects Hogenakkal

Published - September 12, 2024 07:11 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

A joint team led by Collector K. Shanthi inspected Hogenakkal’s tourism centre along with other facilities that were damaged in the recent floods in the Cauvery and also inspected various safety protocols for tourists here on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent floods had damaged the walkers’ path, hanging bridge and the steel railings. The Collector inspected the damaged areas along with officials from Tourism, Police, Revenue and Fire and Rescue Services departments.

The tourism and rural development officials were asked to set up CCTV cameras for tourists’ safety and protection. The various tourism development facilities are being spread over an area of 3.10 acres in Hogenakkal and that include ticket counter, oil massage centre, oil waste treatment centre and bathing cells for women.

The Collector also instructed officials to ensure safety vetting of the structure of coracles every six months.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US