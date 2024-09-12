Dharmapuri Collector inspects Hogenakkal

A joint team led by Collector K. Shanthi inspected Hogenakkal’s tourism centre along with other facilities that were damaged in the recent floods in the Cauvery and also inspected various safety protocols for tourists here on Wednesday.

The recent floods had damaged the walkers’ path, hanging bridge and the steel railings. The Collector inspected the damaged areas along with officials from Tourism, Police, Revenue and Fire and Rescue Services departments.

The tourism and rural development officials were asked to set up CCTV cameras for tourists’ safety and protection. The various tourism development facilities are being spread over an area of 3.10 acres in Hogenakkal and that include ticket counter, oil massage centre, oil waste treatment centre and bathing cells for women.

The Collector also instructed officials to ensure safety vetting of the structure of coracles every six months.

