Dharmapuri Collector inspects govt. facilities in Harur under ‘Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril’ programme

Published - June 19, 2024 07:34 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector K. Shanthi inspecting the records at Morappur police station in Dharmapuri, under ‘Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril’ programme on Wednesday.

Collector K. Shanthi inspecting the records at Morappur police station in Dharmapuri, under ‘Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril’ programme on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector K. Shanthi issued orders for wheelchairs for two differently-abled Irula children at Veppampatty panchayat, during the Ungalai Thedi Ungal Ooril programme, in Harur.

Ms. Shanthi also issued orders for the children’s monthly financial assistance, issue of identity cards, and other affiliated benefits.

The Collector inspected a cooperative society controlled fair price outlet functioning out of a rented structure, and instructed the block development officer to expedite the construction of a new building.

Inspections were also carried out at Eetiyampatty panchayat union elementary school, Veppampatty Adidravidar Welfare hostel. At the hostel, she took stock of the quality of groceries, verified the attendance register and interacted with the students about basic amenities and their learning abilities.

At the government hospital in Harur, she inquired about the treatment given to expectant mothers, the quality of the food prepared in the kitchen for in-patients. She instructed the staff to ensure hygiene and quality.

Earlier, the Collector also visited the Morappur police station and inspected the attendance register, firearms licence register, holding cells of women and men accused. Ms. Shanthi also inspected the books on pending cases, where the accused were still at large. The police personnel were advised to provide immediate assistance to public grievances.

