Dharmapuri Collector holds meeting with local body representative

Dharmapuri

10 June 2021 22:07 IST

Officers in the rank Assistant Directors, appointed for each union for pandemic management, shall submit daily reports to the District Collector here.

In a consultative meeting held with the local body representatives, Collector S. Dhivyadarshini urged panchayat unions to take stock of the COVID-19 management measures in the rural areas. Further, officials in-charge of the unions shall monitor COVID-19 management undertaken in each union and submit daily reports of the same to the Collector, Ms. Dhivyadarshini said.

With cases reported from rural, the local body representatives were called upon to create awareness on COVID-19, and take measures to enforce the pandemic protocols and the lockdown guidelines.

Panchayat body representatives, including panchayat union chairpersons, ward members, panchayat ward members, were called upon by the district administration to be proactive in order to manage and contain the pandemic that was fast spreading into rural areas. The administration has advised the public to ensure COVID-19 protocols are followed and the lockdown rules are not violated. The panchayat representatives were also advised to ensure that villages are sanitised and daily collection of garbage is carried to prevent accumulation of waste.