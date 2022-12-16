Dharmapuri Collector holds meeting with government school heads

December 16, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

 District Collector K. Shanthi on Wednesday held a consultative meeting with the government school heads on the pass percentage and capacity of schools.

Addressing the headmasters and headmistresses of the government schools at the Collectorate, Ms. Shanthi sought information on the capacity-building and skill development initiatives of schools vis-à-vis competitive exams, pass percentage of students and the methods adopted to increase learning abilities in government schools.

Further, under the Naan Mudhalvan programme, each government school was allocated resource persons for the development of career plans among students and counseling and career guidance.

On the infrastructure front, schools were asked to check school buildings for safety hazards and rectify them immediately.

