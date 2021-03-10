Dharmapuri Collector flags off ‘election festival’ campaign

Dharmapuri Collector S. P. Karthika flagged off the ‘election festival’ campaign to spread awareness on electoral participation on Wednesday.

10 March 2021 23:50 IST

District Collector S.P. Karthika flagged off the “election festival” campaign at Illakiyampatty here to drive home the point of 100% electoral participation.

The campaign was part of the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) measures.

In a symbolic act, Ms. Karthika went about giving “election invitations” to people ringing in an air of wedding festivities calling upon the public to gear up for the big “election festival”.

Speaking on the occasion, the District Collector urged the public to come out in full strength to cast their votes on April 6, the Election Day.

According to her, the administration was ensuring conduct of free and fair elections.

All polling booths have been provided with COVID-19 protection measures. Public should wear masks while visiting polling stations to caste votes.