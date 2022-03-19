Dharmapuri Collector felicitates first-year medical students

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini gaving away white coat and stethoscope to a first-year medical student at the government medical college hospital in Dharmapuri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector S. Dhivyadarshini on Saturday felicitated first-year students of the government medical college hospital here. She also inaugurated a rehabilitation centre for mentally challenged persons rescued off the streets.

An anesthesia work station was also inaugurated at the hospital at ₹15.60 lakh sponsored by Thopppur- Palayam Pudur toll plaza.

Handing over over white coats and stethoscopes to the students, the Collector underlined the significance of medical education. Unlike other professional courses where the profession’s attire was worn only upon completion of the course, medical education allowed the white coat to students, bringing with it life-saving responsibility.

On the occasion, 93 first-year students of the government medical college hospital and six students who had secured admissions through 7.3% quota in other medical colleges received white coats and stethoscopes from the Collector. Further, they also took the Hippocratic Oath in the presence of the Collector.