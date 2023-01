Dharmapuri Collector felicitated by the Governor

January 25, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Collector K. Shanthi received the award for best electoral practices from Governor R.N. Ravi in Chennai. The Collector was felicitated on the occasion of National Voters’ Day for “overall performance on best electoral practices” on the part of the district administration. ADVERTISEMENT

