Dharmapuri Collector chairs review meeting on narcotics crackdown

Published - June 25, 2024 08:06 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi chaired the review meeting on the District Narco Coordination Centre(NCORD) here at the Collectorate.

The meeting coming on the heels of the hooch incident in Kallakurichi that claimed 59 lives so far, assessed the district-level crackdown to eliminate circulation of spurious liquor and narcotic substances.

Collector Shanthi assessed the frequency of raids and crackdowns on illicit liquor and narcotics sales, as well as auditing the narcotics control activities in the district. She also instructed the departments to closely monitor the border and hill villages. Stressing the importance of inter-department coordination, Collector Shanthi called for coordinated inspections and monitoring by the forest and police departments in hill villages to eliminate the sale of illicit liquor.

The Collector called upon the departments to help rid the district of narcotics and spurious liquor. Superintendent of Police Stephen Jespatham was among the officials present.

