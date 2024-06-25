GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dharmapuri Collector chairs review meeting on narcotics crackdown

Published - June 25, 2024 08:06 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi chaired the review meeting on the District Narco Coordination Centre(NCORD) here at the Collectorate.

The meeting coming on the heels of the hooch incident in Kallakurichi that claimed 59 lives so far, assessed the district-level crackdown to eliminate circulation of spurious liquor and narcotic substances.

Collector Shanthi assessed the frequency of raids and crackdowns on illicit liquor and narcotics sales, as well as auditing the narcotics control activities in the district. She also instructed the departments to closely monitor the border and hill villages. Stressing the importance of inter-department coordination, Collector Shanthi called for coordinated inspections and monitoring by the forest and police departments in hill villages to eliminate the sale of illicit liquor.

The Collector called upon the departments to help rid the district of narcotics and spurious liquor. Superintendent of Police Stephen Jespatham was among the officials present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.