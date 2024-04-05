Dharmapuri Collector calls for strict enforcement of Forest Act

April 05, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The first meeting of the district level committee formed to prevent poaching in forests was chaired by Collector K. Shanthi here on Friday.

Under the Tamil Nadu Forest Act, it is illegal to erect power lines, electric fences, snares, and plant country-made explosives such as Avittukai to hunt animals and to protect farmlands. The committee was formed to monitor the forests for its protection and management.

The committee headed by the Collector has, as its member coordinator, District Forest Officer K. Rajangam, and members Superintendent of Police Stephen Jesubatham, District Revenue Officer, Superintendent Engineer, Tangedco, Joint Director of Agriculture, Assistant Director (Mines) and Dharmapuri Assistant Conservator of Forests.

Addressing the members, Ms. Shanthi called for strict enforcement of the Forest Act and shut the dealers selling chemicals for explosives to offenders. Further, the Collector also called for setting up of joint committees comprising forest, revenue and police personnel for joint patrol.

Similarly, the Tangedco shall carry out routine inspections to ensure there were no illegal power lines electrifying farm fences, and snares to poach animals or to prevent them from raiding property. The joint teams shall also create awareness among the public that these are criminal offences punishable under the law and that the offenders shall face imprisonment for upto 3 years under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Public may also alert the administration on the toll free number 1800 425 4586.

