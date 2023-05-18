ADVERTISEMENT

Dharmapuri Collector calls for filing of food adulteration complaints on phone app

May 18, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The new mobile app launched to register complaints related to food safety in Dharmapuri. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The district administration has publicised the newly-launched Food Safety App calling upon the public to lodge complaints of food adulteration in the district. The complaints will be acted upon within 24 to 48 hours, Collector K. Shanthi has said.

Lodging of complaints of food safety vis-à-vis hotels, bakeries, eateries and all other types of retail outlets dealing with food of varying nature have now been facilitated through a newly-launched website and a phone app, according to the administration.

Complaints of food adulteration, safety concerns may be lodged on foodsafety.tn.gov.in or alternatively on Tnfood Safety Consumer App over mobile phone.

The phone app enables the consumer to directly select the nature of the complaint instead of having to type out the full details of the complaint, according to the Collector. Anonymity of the complainant shall be strictly maintained, it has been assured.

The complaints will be acted upon by the food safety authorities within 24 to 48 hours and a report on the complaint will be sent to the complainant. Therefore, public are now urged to lodge complaints without fear from their mobile phones through the App.

