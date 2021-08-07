Dharapuram shop offers ‘sweet deal’ for those walking in with hockey sticks

Tiruppur

07 August 2021 00:52 IST

A sweet shop at Dharapuram in Tiruppur district has announced free sweets to those walking in with hockey sticks to celebrate India winning the bronze medal in men’s hockey in the Tokyo Olympics.

S. Mitesh, proprietor of Gujarat Sweets at Big Bazaar Street, said starting Friday, they were offering sweets and snacks worth ₹250 free of cost to those walking in with hockey sticks.

“We are planning to give these items for a week,” he added.

An avid sports fan, Mr. Mitesh said that he wanted to celebrate the occasion of India winning an Olympic medal in men’s hockey after 41 years.

Five customers with hockey sticks walked away with free sweets on Friday, he said.

This is the second Olympics-themed initiative in the week, Mr. Mitesh said.

The sweet shop offered a discount of ₹100 on purchases made by customers named Sindhu on August 1, after P.V. Sindhu won a bronze medal in the women’s singles badminton.