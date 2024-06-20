Dharampuri Cooperative sugar mill has crushed 1.37 mt of cane last fiscal

The Dharmapuri District Cooperative Sugar mill contributed 10.10% to the total sugar production in the state, securing the second position among all districts. In the fiscal year of 2023-24, the mill crushed 1,37,778 metric tons of sugarcane. Additionally, for the current year, over 3,000 acres of sugarcane have been registered for crushing with the cooperative sugar mill.

Based on last year’s capacity of sugar production, cane will be procured at ₹3,565 per mt. This would include the ₹3,350 paid by the Cooperative society and ₹215 as government subsidy. Further, cane growers can also avail of agricultural equipment at a subsidy from the Department of Agriculture Engineering, Collector K. Shanthi has stated.

In addition, cane growers will also be given subsidies based on the nature of cropping followed, according to the administration. Collector Shanthi has also called upon cane growers to register with the cooperative sugar mill by June 30, here.