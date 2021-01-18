CoimbatoreCoimbatore 18 January 2021 00:10 IST
Comments
DGP Sylendra Babu inspects Mettupalayam Fire Station
Updated: 18 January 2021 00:10 IST
Director General of Police, Fire Services C. Sylendra Babu inspected the Mettupalayam Fire Station on Saturday.
According to the officials from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, Mr. Babu checked the condition of the equipment at the fire station. During his interaction with the fire services personnel, Mr. Babu explained the usage of the ‘Thee’ mobile application launched recently by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, the officials said .
More In Coimbatore
Read more...