DGP Sylendra Babu inspects Mettupalayam Fire Station

Coimbatore

18 January 2021 00:10 IST

Director General of Police, Fire Services C. Sylendra Babu inspected the Mettupalayam Fire Station on Saturday.

According to the officials from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, Mr. Babu checked the condition of the equipment at the fire station. During his interaction with the fire services personnel, Mr. Babu explained the usage of the ‘Thee’ mobile application launched recently by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, the officials said .

