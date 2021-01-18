Coimbatore

DGP Sylendra Babu inspects Mettupalayam Fire Station

Director General of Police, Fire Services C. Sylendra Babu inspected the Mettupalayam Fire Station on Saturday.

According to the officials from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, Mr. Babu checked the condition of the equipment at the fire station. During his interaction with the fire services personnel, Mr. Babu explained the usage of the ‘Thee’ mobile application launched recently by the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, the officials said .

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2021 12:11:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/dgp-sylendra-babu-inspects-mettupalayam-fire-station/article33595857.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY