DGP makes surprise visit to Saravanampatti police station

December 11, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Sunday made a surprise visit to Saravanampatti police station and reviewed the functioning of the station.

Police sources said the DGP made a halt at Saravanampatti en route his journey from Coimbatore to Erode. Inspector (Crime) Senthil Kumar was present at the station.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Babu checked station records, inspected the station, interacted with police personnel and asked them to report, if they had grievances to be addressed.

The DGP also interacted with the petitioners who had come to the station and enquired about their grievances. He directed the personnel at the station to look into the complaints and dispose of the petitions without delay.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Saturday, Mr. Babu attended an event organised by the Federation of Coimbatore Sunnat Jamaat and the Coimbatore City Police and conducted a review meeting with senior officers in the western region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coimbatore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US