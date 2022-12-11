DGP makes surprise visit to Saravanampatti police station

  1. EPaper
December 11, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Sunday made a surprise visit to Saravanampatti police station and reviewed the functioning of the station.

Police sources said the DGP made a halt at Saravanampatti en route his journey from Coimbatore to Erode. Inspector (Crime) Senthil Kumar was present at the station.

Mr. Babu checked station records, inspected the station, interacted with police personnel and asked them to report, if they had grievances to be addressed.

The DGP also interacted with the petitioners who had come to the station and enquired about their grievances. He directed the personnel at the station to look into the complaints and dispose of the petitions without delay.

On Saturday, Mr. Babu attended an event organised by the Federation of Coimbatore Sunnat Jamaat and the Coimbatore City Police and conducted a review meeting with senior officers in the western region.

Coimbatore

