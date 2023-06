June 11, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Salem

Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu inspected a police station in Salem city on Sunday.

This is the second surprise visit by the DGP to a police station in Salem. On Saturday evening, the DGP inspected Alagapuram police station. He inspected the records and interacted with the police personnel at the Hasthampatti station and applauded head constables, Vijayakumar and Verammal, for maintaining the records properly. He gave them a cash reward of ₹5,000.