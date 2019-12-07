DGP inspects fire stations in Salem

C.Sylendra Babu, Director of Fire and Rescue Services, conducted inspections at fire stations in Salem on Saturday and interacted with fire and rescue services personnel.

Mr. Babu, who is Director-General of Police (Railways), was recently given full additional charge as the Director of Fire and Rescue Services.

He conducted inspections at Shevapet and Sooramangalam fire stations along with Vijayasekar, Joint Director of Fire and Rescue Services, and Vijayakumar, District Fire Officer.

Mr. Babu checked the fire engines and rescue equipment at the stations for its condition.

The higher officials also heard the grievances of the fire and rescue services personnel and received petitions from them.

When asked about availability of equipment to rescue children who fall into borewells, Mr. Sylendra Babu said researches in this connection were being conducted by universities like Anna University. An announcement would be made if any viable technology was developed.

He also said that at present there was sufficient strength of fire personnel here and all the equipment at the stations were in good condition.